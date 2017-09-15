Europa League: Ogu Celebrates Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s ‘Great Start’

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu is pleased Hapoel Be’er Sheva kicked off their 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League Group G opener with a win.

Israeli champions Hapoel Be’er Sheva edged Swiss club FC Lugano 2-1 in Thursday’s matchday one game.

Daniel Einbinder gave Hapoel Be’er Sheva the lead in the second minute before Shir Tzedek doubled their lead in the 60th minute.

But seven minutes after making it 2-0 to Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Tzedek scored an own goal for the visitors to end the game 2-1.

Ogu, who alongside compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme played 90 minutes in the win, expressed his delight that Hapoel got off to a winning start.

“Great to start with a win last night in our first Europa league game,” Ogu wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s next Europa League game is an away trip against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday, September 28.