Nigeria forward Anthony Nwakaeme fired blanks in Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s 2-1 home win over Lugano in Group G of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday , Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nwakaeme played all 90 minutes just as his compatriot John Ogu did. The Camels got the opener in the second minute through Daniel Einbinder. Shir Tzedek turned from hero to villain, scoring his side’s second goal on the hour mark but seven minutes later he scored an own goal.

Nwakaeme has scored four goals in the qualifying rounds for Hapoel Beer Sheva.

In France, Nigerian forward Imoh Ezekiel was an unused substitute for Konyaspor who lost 1-0 to Olympique Marseille in their opening group I game. Rio 2016 Olympics hero Ezekiel’s only goal in the competition was against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2013/14 season.

In Portugal, Valon Berisha secured a crucial point for Salzburg who held Vitoria de Guimaraes to a 1-1 draw. Pedrao had shot the Portuguese side into the lead in the 25th minute.

FCSB also spanked Viktoria Plzen 3-0. A brace from Constantin Budescu and another strike from Denis Alibec in stoppage time got FSCB to a bright start in the UEFA Europa League competition.

In Group H, FK Crvena Zvezda played out a 1-1 at home to BATE Borisov.

In Group J, Zorya slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Alhaji Gero’s Oestersunds. Saman Ghoddos got the goal for Oestersunds. The game involving Hertha Berlin and Athletic Bilbao in Germany ended goalless.

At the Arnhem stadium in the Netherlands, Italian side Lazio came from a goal down to beat Vitesse 3-2. Marco Parolo, Ciro Immobile and Alessandro Murgia were on target for Lazio while Tim Matavz and Bryan Linssen scored for Vitesse.

In the other Group K game, Mario Balotelli’s Nice recorded a 5-1 win away to Belgiam side Zulte-Waregem.

Zenit St. Petersburg hammered Vardar Skopje 5-0 away just as Spanish side Real Sociedad defeated Rosenborg 4-0.

Group A

Slavia Prague 1 – 0 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Villarreal 3 – 1 FC Astana

Group B

Dynamo Kyiv 3 – 1 Skenderbeu

Young Boys 1 – 1 Partizan Beograd

Group C

Hoffenheim 1 – 2 Braga

Istanbul Basaksehir 0 – 0 Ludogorets Razgrad

Group D

Austria Wien 1-5 AC Milan

Rijeka 1-2 AEK Athens

Group E

Apollon Limassol 1-1 Lyon

Atalanta 3-0 Everton

Group F

FC Koebenhavn 0-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Zlin 0-0 FC Sheriff

Group G

FCSB 3-0 Viktoria Plzen

Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 Lugano

Group H

FK Crvena Zvezda 1-1 BATE Borisov

Group I

Marseille 1-0 Konyaspor

Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-1 Salzburg

Group J

Hertha Berlin 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Zorya 0-1 Oestersunds FK

Group K

Vitesse 2-3 Lazio

Zulte-Waregem 1-5 Nice

Group L

FK Vardar Skopje 0-5 Zenit St. Petersburg