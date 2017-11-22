Europa League: Wenger Set To Unleash Giroud, Welbeck On Cologne

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he plans to field a strong side in their matchday five UEFA Europa league away clash against Cologne on Thursday.

Arsenal, currently on 10 points, have already progressed into the last-32 of the Europa League, but a win against Cologne would see them top Group H.

Despite qualification into the round of 32, the likes of Olivier Giroud, David Ospina and Danny Welbeck who missed Arsenal’s 2-0 derby win against Tottenham Hotspur due to injury should be back in action.

Arsenal however could again be without Theo Walcott through illness for the Europa League tie in Cologne.

Walcott missed the Premier League win over Tottenham and did not train on Wednesday morning as the rest of the squad prepared for the trip to Germany.

Meanwhile, Wenger is expected to again give his young players a chance to impress, with the likes of 17-year-old Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock all expected to feature in the squad.

Speaking in Wednesday’s pre-match press conference, Wenger said: “You will see a very experienced team tomorrow and see that every player has a big experience in the Premier League.”

On the possible return of Welbeck who went off injured in Arsenal’s 0-0 away draw against Chelsea on September 17, Wenger tipped the former Manchester United striker to make England’s 2018 World Cup squad.

He said: “For me he is a striker who had top physical qualities. He is a team player as well. He is top class striker and on top of that he is loved by everybody in the squad. If he is fit he will go to the World Cup, I’m convinced of that.”

