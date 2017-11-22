Everton Honour Aiyegbeni On 35th Birthday, Retirement

English Premier League club Everton have wished former Nigeria international Yakubu Aiyegbeni all the best as he retires from professional football.

Aiyegbeni announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday while celebrating his 35th birthday.

Former Super Eagles striker Aiyegbeni joined Everton from Middlesbrough in 2007 and scored 25 goals in 82 appearances in four seasons with the club.

Reacting to Aiyegbeni’s retirement, Everton also sent birthday greetings to the former Nigerian international.

“Happy birthday – and happy retirement – Yakubu!,” the Toffees wrote on Twitter.

Everton included a two-minute video of some of Aiyegbeni’s best goals for the club in the video, with the inscription: YAKUBU AIYEGBENI – FEED THE YAK AND HE WILL SCORE!

