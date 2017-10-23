English Premier League club Everton have announced the sacking of manager Ronald Koeman.

Everton confirmed the sacking of Koeman on Monday following series of poor results which has seen the Merseysiders drop into the relegation zone to 18th.

The decision to terminate the former Southampton boss’ appointment came on the back of their 5-2 defeat to Arsenal at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The loss to Arsenal means Everton have failed to win any of their last three league games (L2, D1).

Koeman took over as Everton manager last season from Southampton but has now left them in 18th place.

A statement on the club’s official website on Monday reads: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the Club.

“Chairman Bill Kenwright, the Board of Directors and Major Shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the Club over the past 16 months and for guiding the Club to seventh place in last season’s Premier League campaign.”

