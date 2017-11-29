Struggling Premier League club Everton have announced that Sam Allardyce will become the Merseyside club’s new manager.

Everton made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Sam Allardyce will be at USM Finch Farm this afternoon to finalise terms on becoming the new manager of Everton Football Club.

“David Unsworth will remain in charge of the Blues for tonight’s Premier League match against West Ham United at Goodison Park,” the club was quoted on Twitter.

Allardyce will take over from Ronald Koeman who was fired on October 23 following a string of poor results.

The former Bolton, West Ham, Newcastle and England manager’s task will be to steer Everton away to safety as they currently occupy 17th in the league table, just two points above the relegation zone.

