Everton vs Arsenal: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

77

Our Match of the Week is the clash between Everton and Arsenal on Sunday and you stand a chance to be one of five readers who will share from our N25,000 pot of gold by correctly predicting the outcome of the match ON OUR WEBSITE.

Arsenal have taken just five points from a possible 15 in their last five visits to Goodison Park with one win and two draws. Everton, on the other hand, have won just two of their four games at home this season while the Gunners are looking for their first away of this season having lost three and drawn once in four games on the road.

So, clean up your crystal ball and tell us the result of this game at Goodison Park.

Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.

Deadline for submission of entry is 1.30pm Nigerian time on the match day, Saturday October 21, 2017. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and the Super Eagles.

QUESTION: Who is the captain of Arsenal?

Send your entry in the following format:

Answer to question –

Prediction –

Full name –

Email address –

Telephone number –

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

Best of luck!!!

COMMENTS

  • Adeyemi Joshua Ayeobasan 37 mins

    Everton 1-3 arsenal

    Reply
  • Innovative Daniel Gh 37 mins

    Arsenal 3 vs 1 Everton email [email protected] whatsapp line 0231667135 Nigeria line 09025321120

    Reply
  • Emmanuel 23 mins

    Everton 1-2 Arsenal

    Reply
  • Tony Udom 37 mins

    Everton 1 vs Arsenal 3

    Reply
  • Uchenna Emmanuel 34 mins

    Everton 0-2 Arsenal [email protected]. 07033376767.

    Reply
  • Obere Cynthia 32 mins

    Arsenal 2_Everton 1 07068531668

    Reply
  • Usman Hassan 32 mins

    Everton 1-2 Arsenal,08187188711

    Reply
  • Oghene Kome 31 mins

    Everton 1:3 Arsenal 08139149665

    Reply
  • Samuel Okorie 31 mins

    Everton 0-0 arsenal

    Reply
  • Ogunleye dele 30 mins

    Everton 0-2 Arsenal
    Ogunleye Dele
    [email protected]
    07068566118

    Reply
  • Salvy Hernandez Iliya 30 mins

    Everton 1 – Arsenal 1
    [email protected]
    08165951156

    Reply
  • Oluwatosin Ebenezer Adedotun 29 mins

    0-1 arsenal fc

    Reply
  • Peter E. Peter 29 mins

    Everton 1 vs arsenal 2
    07059308102
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • PrinceOmotola ArsenalBond Lukman Olufowobi 28 mins

    Everton 1 vs Arsenal 2. 09091052608

    Reply
  • Prince Maro Akpezi 27 mins

    Everton 1-2Arsenal
    [email protected]
    07063325288

    Reply
  • Abayomi A. Akeredolu 26 mins

    Arsenal 0 -0 Everton 07011869888 09031159179

    Reply
  • Adeleye Samuel 26 mins

    Everton 2 Arsenal 3 Phone No:08064432217 [email protected]

    Reply
  • Caleb Onyeka 40 mins

    Everton 1 Arsenal 3
    Onyeka Caleb
    [email protected]
    08060095267

    Reply
  • Opiti Godwin 42 mins

    Everton 1-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  • Joseph 43 mins

    Answer to question: Per Mertesacker
    Prediction: Everton 1 vs 0 Arsenal
    Full Name:Joseph Aniedi Essien
    Email:[email protected]
    Phone: 08065319870

    Reply
  • Umagba Monday 43 mins

    Arsenal captain is Per Mertasacker.Arsenal 3 Everton 1.

    Reply
  • OGUNBAYO IBRAHIM 44 mins

    Koschieny
    Assist by Peter Cech

    EVERTON VS ARSENAL (1-2)

    OGUNBAYO IBRAHIM A.
    [email protected]

    09035135628

    Reply
  • Godwin E Ekene 16 mins

    Everton 1:3 Arsenal

    Reply
  • Babangidacdc Baraka 16 mins

    Arsenal 2 Everton 1 my contact 08138845295

    Reply
  • Sobande Olukayode 16 mins

    EVERTON 1 ARSENAL 3

    Reply
  • San Mathias Peter Ndubuisi 15 mins

    Everton 2 – Arsenal 3

    Reply
  • AimVisioner Arinze Peter 15 mins

    Everton 3- 2 Arsenal

    08100634448

    Reply
  • Morrison Nneji 15 mins

    Everton 2-3Arsenal

    Reply
  • Babangidacdc Baraka 15 mins

    Arsenal 2 Everton 1 my contact 08138845295

    Reply
  • Igboanugo Iniesta Chidozie 15 mins

    Everton 2vs2 Arsenal

    Reply
  • Tommy Adedipe 15 mins

    EVERTON 1_2ARSENAL

    Reply
  • Banks Palatine 15 mins

    Everton 1-2 arsenal
    [email protected]
    08037088133

    Reply
  • Joseph 45 mins

    Answer to question: Per Mertesacker
    Prediction: Everton 0 vs 2 Arsenal
    Full Name: Godswill Sunday Udoh
    Email: [email protected]
    Phone: 08106222212

    Reply
  • Kissme Bismark 15 mins

    Everton 1: Arsenal 2

    Reply
  • Shola Peter 14 mins

    Everton 1-0 Arsenal, 09036393515 [email protected]

    Reply
  • Adeniyi Samson 46 mins

    Answer to question – Per Mertesacker
    Prediction – Everton 1 2 Arsenal
    Full name – Adeniyi Samson Iyanu
    Email address – [email protected]
    Telephone number – 07067032120

    Reply
  • Olagunju Sunday 14 mins

    Everton 2 Vs 2 Arsenal

    Reply
  • Adeyemi Adebowale 14 mins

    Everton 0-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  • Clement Oforma Ezema 14 mins

    Ever 2 ars 1

    Reply
  • Ugwunna Dickson Maobughichi 13 mins

    Everton 0- Arsenal 3

    Reply
  • Eddie Don Blaye 13 mins

    Everton 0-1Arsenal

    Reply
  • Umagba Monday 47 mins

    Answer to question. Per Matersacker.Arsenal 3 Everton 1

    08054442496
    [email protected].

    Reply
  • Olúwaseun Owólabí III 13 mins

    arsenal wins 3

    Reply
  • Domnan Shalvong 13 mins

    Eventon 1-3 Ansenal

    Reply
  • Idris Horlarlehkan Ishagbesan 13 mins

    EVERTON 0-0 ARSENAL 08092115124

    Reply
  • Opiti Godwin 48 mins

    Everton 1-1 Arsenal

    Reply
  • La-flare Ilerizzy Akintemi 12 mins

    Everton 2-3 arsenal ‎09027451895‎, 08173301134 [email protected]

    Reply
  • Alex Onung 12 mins

    Everton 2 Arsenal 3 08080545835

    Reply
  • Prince Kingsley Chelsea 12 mins

    Arsenal 3 everton 1…..rooney to score, ….lacazzet and weback

    Reply
  • Akinola Oloruntoba 12 mins

    Everton 1-3 Arsenal
    [email protected]
    08062674447

    Reply
  • Yuppie Madariola Jr. 12 mins

    1-1

    Reply
  • Benjamin Sigie 12 mins

    Everton I vs 2 arsenal

    Reply
  • Valentino Okeke 12 mins

    Everton 1 vs Arsenal 3
    [email protected], 07026694363.

    Reply
  • Mfoniso 49 mins

    Answer to question: Per Mertesacker
    Prediction: Everton 2 vs 2 Arsenal
    Full Name: Mfoniso Cletus Ikpong
    Email: [email protected]
    Phone: 08065471399

    Reply
  • Francis Kadiri 11 mins

    Everton 1 2 Arsenal

    Reply
  • Maulomeh Malex Francis 11 mins

    Eve 2 Vs 2 Ars 08140752498

    Reply
  • Helesanmi Hemman-Hancesum Horluwasheun 11 mins

    Everton 2 vs arsenal 2

    Reply
  • Albert Megashot Steve 11 mins

    arsenal 3 Everton 1

    Reply
  • Shadrach Saye Sure 11 mins

    2-2 and Draw

    Reply
  • Efekele Asasa 11 mins

    ARSENAL 3 EVERTON 1

    Reply
  • Ifeoluwa Anjoolaife 10 mins

    arsenal 3-1Everton

    Reply
  • CHUKWU Linus Ogbonna 50 mins

    1-2

    CHUKWU Linus Ogbonna

    [email protected]

    08067874103

    Reply
  • Dapo Falope 10 mins

    Arsenal are winning

    Reply
  • Jackson Imonikhe 10 mins

    arsenal 2..everton 0.

    Reply
  • Jud Gabriel Nice 10 mins

    Everton 2 Arsenal 4

    Reply
  • Emmaliano Agbakwusi 9 mins

    2-2

    Reply
  • Chibuzo princess Okorie 51 mins

    Per Mertesacker
    Everton 1 – 2 Arsenal
    Chibuzo princess Okorie
    [email protected]
    08188615014

    Reply
  • Adebayo Hadewunme SiRheed 9 mins

    Everton 2-1 arsenal

    Reply
  • Dapo Falope 9 mins

    Everton 0- arsenal2. Falopw John 08066283886

    Reply
  • Segun 51 mins

    Answer;per Mertesacker
    Prediction;everton 0vs Arsenal 2
    Full Name;segun Olorunimbe
    Email Adress;[email protected]
    Phone Number;08127461103

    Reply
  • Ajibulu Oluwatosin Rachael 52 mins

    Answer to question – Per Mertesacker
    Prediction – Everton 0 2 Arsenal
    Full name – Ajibulu Oluwatosin Rachael
    Email address – [email protected]
    Telephone number – 07039747160

    Reply
  • Bassey 52 mins

    Everton 2 and Asenal 2

    Reply
  • Augustine 53 mins

    Answer to question: Per Mertesacker
    Prediction: Everton 0 vs 2 Arsenal
    Full Name: Augustine A. Essien
    Email: [email protected]
    Phone: 07030200571

    Reply
  • Ofuka Eyo Ofuka 54 mins

    Answer: Per Mertesacker
    Prediction:. Everton 1-1 Arsenal
    Names:. Ofuka Eyo Ofuka
    Email: [email protected]
    Phone no: 07034400690

    Reply
  • Abdullahi 56 mins

    Answer;per Mertasacker
    Prediction;everton 1 Vs Arsenal 3
    Full Name;Ahmed Abdullahi
    Email;[email protected]
    Number;08062095581

    Reply
  • Bashir sulaimon 57 mins

    Per mertesacker
    Everton 0-0 arsenal
    Bashir sulaimon
    [email protected]
    08099742760

    Reply
  • Ndubisi Agwu 60 mins

    Per Mertesacker
    Everton 0 – 1 Arsenal
    Ndubisi Agwu
    [email protected]
    09073716981

    Reply

