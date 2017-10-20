Everton vs Arsenal: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports Predict & Win Competition

Our Match of the Week is the clash between Everton and Arsenal on Sunday and you stand a chance to be one of five readers who will share from our N25,000 pot of gold by correctly predicting the outcome of the match ON OUR WEBSITE.
Arsenal have taken just five points from a possible 15 in their last five visits to Goodison Park with one win and two draws. Everton, on the other hand, have won just two of their four games at home this season while the Gunners are looking for their first away of this season having lost three and drawn once in four games on the road.
So, clean up your crystal ball and tell us the result of this game at Goodison Park.
Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.
To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.
This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.
Deadline for submission of entry is 1.30pm Nigerian time on the match day, Saturday October 21, 2017. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.
If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.
To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and the Super Eagles.
QUESTION: Who is the captain of Arsenal?
Send your entry in the following format:
Answer to question –
Prediction –
Full name –
Email address –
Telephone number –
PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.
COMMENTS
Everton 1-3 arsenal
Arsenal 3 vs 1 Everton email [email protected] whatsapp line 0231667135 Nigeria line 09025321120
Everton 1-2 Arsenal
Everton 1 vs Arsenal 3
Everton 0-2 Arsenal [email protected]. 07033376767.
Arsenal 2_Everton 1 07068531668
Everton 1-2 Arsenal,08187188711
Everton 1:3 Arsenal 08139149665
Everton 0-0 arsenal
Everton 0-2 Arsenal
Ogunleye Dele
[email protected]
07068566118
Everton 1 – Arsenal 1
[email protected]
08165951156
0-1 arsenal fc
Everton 1 vs arsenal 2
07059308102
[email protected]
Everton 1 vs Arsenal 2. 09091052608
Everton 1-2Arsenal
[email protected]
07063325288
Arsenal 0 -0 Everton 07011869888 09031159179
Everton 2 Arsenal 3 Phone No:08064432217 [email protected]
Everton 1 Arsenal 3
Onyeka Caleb
[email protected]
08060095267
Everton 1-1 Arsenal
Answer to question: Per Mertesacker
Prediction: Everton 1 vs 0 Arsenal
Full Name:Joseph Aniedi Essien
Email:[email protected]
Phone: 08065319870
Arsenal captain is Per Mertasacker.Arsenal 3 Everton 1.
Koschieny
Assist by Peter Cech
EVERTON VS ARSENAL (1-2)
OGUNBAYO IBRAHIM A.
[email protected]
09035135628
Everton 1:3 Arsenal
Arsenal 2 Everton 1 my contact 08138845295
EVERTON 1 ARSENAL 3
Everton 2 – Arsenal 3
Everton 3- 2 Arsenal
08100634448
Everton 2-3Arsenal
Arsenal 2 Everton 1 my contact 08138845295
Everton 2vs2 Arsenal
EVERTON 1_2ARSENAL
Everton 1-2 arsenal
[email protected]
08037088133
Answer to question: Per Mertesacker
Prediction: Everton 0 vs 2 Arsenal
Full Name: Godswill Sunday Udoh
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08106222212
Everton 1: Arsenal 2
Everton 1-0 Arsenal, 09036393515 [email protected]
Answer to question – Per Mertesacker
Prediction – Everton 1 2 Arsenal
Full name – Adeniyi Samson Iyanu
Email address – [email protected]
Telephone number – 07067032120
Everton 2 Vs 2 Arsenal
Everton 0-1 Arsenal
Ever 2 ars 1
Everton 0- Arsenal 3
Everton 0-1Arsenal
Answer to question. Per Matersacker.Arsenal 3 Everton 1
08054442496
[email protected].
arsenal wins 3
Eventon 1-3 Ansenal
EVERTON 0-0 ARSENAL 08092115124
Everton 1-1 Arsenal
Everton 2-3 arsenal 09027451895, 08173301134 [email protected]
Everton 2 Arsenal 3 08080545835
Arsenal 3 everton 1…..rooney to score, ….lacazzet and weback
Everton 1-3 Arsenal
[email protected]
08062674447
1-1
Everton I vs 2 arsenal
Everton 1 vs Arsenal 3
[email protected], 07026694363.
Answer to question: Per Mertesacker
Prediction: Everton 2 vs 2 Arsenal
Full Name: Mfoniso Cletus Ikpong
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 08065471399
Everton 1 2 Arsenal
Eve 2 Vs 2 Ars 08140752498
Everton 2 vs arsenal 2
arsenal 3 Everton 1
2-2 and Draw
ARSENAL 3 EVERTON 1
arsenal 3-1Everton
1-2
CHUKWU Linus Ogbonna
[email protected]
08067874103
Arsenal are winning
arsenal 2..everton 0.
Everton 2 Arsenal 4
2-2
Per Mertesacker
Everton 1 – 2 Arsenal
Chibuzo princess Okorie
[email protected]
08188615014
Everton 2-1 arsenal
Everton 0- arsenal2. Falopw John 08066283886
Answer;per Mertesacker
Prediction;everton 0vs Arsenal 2
Full Name;segun Olorunimbe
Email Adress;[email protected]
Phone Number;08127461103
Answer to question – Per Mertesacker
Prediction – Everton 0 2 Arsenal
Full name – Ajibulu Oluwatosin Rachael
Email address – [email protected]
Telephone number – 07039747160
Everton 2 and Asenal 2
Answer to question: Per Mertesacker
Prediction: Everton 0 vs 2 Arsenal
Full Name: Augustine A. Essien
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 07030200571
Answer: Per Mertesacker
Prediction:. Everton 1-1 Arsenal
Names:. Ofuka Eyo Ofuka
Email: [email protected]
Phone no: 07034400690
Answer;per Mertasacker
Prediction;everton 1 Vs Arsenal 3
Full Name;Ahmed Abdullahi
Email;[email protected]
Number;08062095581
Per mertesacker
Everton 0-0 arsenal
Bashir sulaimon
[email protected]
08099742760
Per Mertesacker
Everton 0 – 1 Arsenal
Ndubisi Agwu
[email protected]
09073716981