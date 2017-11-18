Ex-Arsenal Star Nicholas Backs Iwobi To Face Tottenham Today

Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas has urged Arsene Wenger to play Alex Iwobi in today’s (Saturday) North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.

Arsenal are looking to back from their 3-1 away defeat to Manchester City before the international break.

The last time Arsenal beat their city rivals was in March, 2014 following a 1-0 win at White Hart Lane.

Iwobi, 21, was in impressive form for Nigeria as he scored twice in a 4-2 comeback win against Argentina in an international friendly on November 14.

Following Iwobi’s good run of form, Nicholas who scored Arsenal’s two goals in their 2-1 League Cup final win against Liverpool in 1987, posits that Iwobi should be in action against Spurs.

“I’d play Alex Iwobi,” Nicholas who was Arsenal Player of the Year in 1984, told Sky Sports.

“I’d have Aaron Ramsey in central midfield with Granit Xhaka, but my concern is that Wenger sticks with his principle of playing two holding midfielders, even though he doesn’t have the right players to play in those positions.”

Arsenal are currently sixth on 19 points, while Spurs are third on 23 points.

