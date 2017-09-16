Ex-Arsenal Star Paul Merson Claims Chelsea Good Enough To Win Champions League, Rates Morata Better Than Lacazette

Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea have a genuine chance of winning the Champions League this season after shrugging off their opening day home defeat to Burnley to win four straight games, according to former Arsenal player turned pundit Paul Merson.

The Blues lock horns with Arsenal in a mouth-watering Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, aiming for a sixth straight Premier League win at Stamford bridge against their city rivals in the London Derby.

Arsene Wenger’s side have begun turning things around by beating both Bournemouth and Cologne but Merson thinks Arsenal will capitulate like they did against Liverpool if Chelsea score first.

And with Eden Hazard now returning and the prospect of bringing another marquee striker to replace Diego Costa in January, he reckons Chelsea have a squad capable of being ‘virtually unstoppable’.

“I think Chelsea have a genuine chance of winning the Champions League,” Merson wrote in his Daily Star column.

“They have done great to turn things around after a difficult start. They have so much guile now Eden Hazard is back, a good system and players who can hurt you as well as those who can defend.

“They just need another striker. They are one player short of being virtually unstoppable. It won’t matter against Arsenal though. If Chelsea go a goal up, you know Arsenal will capitulate.

“It could even end up being another match where, if you’re an Arsenal fan, you will need to turn your head away from the TV – just like against Liverpool.”

The former England midfielder also did not shy away from venting his opinion about the strikers expected to lead the lines for both teams and reckons that Alexandre Lacazette of his former club will not be a match for Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata.

READ ALSO:

“I like Lacazette, I think he is a good player – but Morata is top top draw. Morata is going to be an absolute star in the Premier League. He’s different class.

“I watched him come on as a sub in the first game against Burnley and even in that 15 minutes…It’s like when you watch something and someone’s done something in 15 minutes and you think ‘wow, they can play’ and he done that about five times. He’s hit the ground running.

“I like Lacazette don’t get me wrong, but if I was playing Real Madrid on Saturday he would play in front of Lacazette.”

Morata, 24, scored scored three goals in his opening four league games since signing from Real Madrid in a £60m deal in the summer.