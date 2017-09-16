Ex-Captain Oyedeji Backs D’Tigers To Retain AfroBasket Title

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former D’Tigers captain, Olumide Oyedeji, has saluted the Nigerian national men’s basketball team to the 2017 AfroBasket in Tunisia following their victory over Senegal on Friday to qualify for the final of the Championship billed to end today, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The defending champions defeated Senegal 76-71 points in their semi-final on Friday night to set up a final clash with Tunisia.

Oyedeji, who captained D’Tigers to their first ever AfroBasket title in 2015, has tipped the current team led by Ike Diogu to go all the way.

“This team has really performed beyond expectations following the short period they had to prepare for this Championship and for them to have been in the final, I will say they have all it takes to win the title,” the former NBA star told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The championship is getting tougher and I want Nigeria as a nation to also move in that pace, we should do more to make basketball better in Nigeria.”

Oyedeji also urged the players to remain focused and play as a team.

Nigeria will face co-hosts Tunisia in the final scheduled for 6.30pm today.