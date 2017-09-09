Ex-D’Tigers Coach Happy With Tight AfroBasket Win Over CiV

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former D’Tigers coach Sani Ahmed has praised the Nigeria basketball men’s team despite their narrow 78-77points victory over Cote D’Ivoire in their opening game of the 2017 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship in Tunisia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The defending champions on Friday walked a tight rope to beat Cote D’Ivoire to boost their confidence ahead of their second game against Mali on Saturday.

Sani believes that the coach Alex Nwora-led side have done well by beating the Ivoriens.

“Good job team, remember first games are always not easy. More so that the team is trying to get a chemistry. You are also forgetting that Cote d’Ivoire is not a push over team”, Ahmed told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ahmed was part of the technical crew that led D’Tigers to the 2003 edition of the Africa Championship in Egypt.

Ahmed however advised the team to ensure they beat Mali in their next game.