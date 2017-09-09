Ex-D’Tigers Coach Happy With Tight AfroBasket Win Over CiV

0

Ex-D’Tigers Coach Happy With Tight AfroBasket Win Over CiV

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former D’Tigers coach Sani Ahmed has praised the Nigeria basketball men’s team despite their narrow 78-77points victory over Cote D’Ivoire in their opening game of the 2017 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship in Tunisia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
The defending champions on Friday walked a tight rope to beat Cote D’Ivoire to boost their confidence ahead of their second game against Mali on Saturday.
Sani believes that the coach Alex Nwora-led side have done well by beating the Ivoriens.
“Good job team, remember first games are always not easy. More so that the team is trying to get a chemistry. You are also forgetting that Cote d’Ivoire is not a push over team”, Ahmed told Completesportsnigeria.com.
Ahmed was part of the technical crew that led D’Tigers to the 2003 edition of the Africa Championship in Egypt.
Ahmed however advised the team to ensure they beat Mali in their next game.

Related posts:

  1. Oyedeji: D’Tigers Good Enough To Retain Men’s AfroBasket Title
  2. 2017 Men’s Afrobasket: D’Tigers Coach Drops Eight Home-Based Players, Unveils Squad List On Monday
  3. Afrobasket Women: D’Tigress Lose Tight Semi-Final Clash To Cameroon 
  4. Coach Nwora Targets AfroBasket Title As Nigerians Begin Title Defence Vs CIV
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *