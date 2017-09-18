Ex-D’Tigers Coach Nnaji Praises AfroBasket All-Stars Diogu, Iroegbu

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former coach of the Nigerian women’s national side D’Tigress, Scott Nnaji, has lavished praises on D’Tigers stars Ike Diogu and Ikenna Iroegbu who alongside two Tunisians and Senegalese players made the All-Star Team named after the 2017 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Championship, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

D’Tigers captain Diogu, 34, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Championship in Tunisia where they were defeated by the hosts 77-65 in the final on Saturday.

“Diogu and Iroegbu performed well. I was happy for them. I was worried because they did not have sufficient time to camp,” Nnaji told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The guys made us proud and we should have them consistently in future matches and tournaments.

“But I said it that with each passing game, they’d improve in Tunisia. As they understand each other, the sky will be the limit. Thank God that was the case.”

Nnaji who Is a former coach of D’Tigers however opined that Nigeria’s men and women’s national teams need more players to make the squads stronger.

The women’s team won the 2017 Afro Basket Women’s Championship in August.

“The Nigeria Basketball Federation have to get more players in the defensive and offensive positions to help those we have in both teams going forward,” Nnaji, who is the coach of the women’s Nigeria Customs Basketball team, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The AfroBasket Championships this year were the first for most of the players, an eye opener. I believe that the experience will help us.

“The next focus is on the FIBA World Cups. These teams can get better.”