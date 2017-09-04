Ex-Eagle Ndukwe: Complete Striker‎ Ighalo Super Vs Cameroon In Yaounde

1

Ex-Eagle Ndukwe: Complete Striker‎ Ighalo Super Vs Cameroon In Yaounde

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles striker, Raphael Chukwu Ndukwe, has singled out Odion Ighalo for praise in the Super Eagles who played out a 1-1 draw against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaounde on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports..

Moses Simon scored the opener for the Super Eagles, but a late penalty goal  converted by substitute, Vincent Aboubacar ensured the Cameroonians earned a share of the spoils.

The draw moves Nigeria move up to ten points from four games with Cameroon in third place with three points from three games. Algeria host Zambia on Tuesday in the other Group B match.

Ndukwe told Completesportsnigeria.com after the game:”He (Ighalo) is a complete striker and he is growing in confidence as the Super Eagles leading marksman. He was the missing link in the Eagles in the game against South Africa.

“His runs drew out the Cameroonian defence line from their position which allowed Moses Simon and Victor Moses exploit the openings during the game.

“He will be crucial to the team’s success in their next game.”

Nigeria host Zambia in their next match on October 7 2017.

Related posts:

  1. Gallant Super Eagles Held By Cameroon In Yaounde, As AFCON Champions Crash out
  2. Babangida: Eagles Must Adopt Safety First Approach Vs Cameroon In Yaounde
  3. Ighalo: I’m Not Under Pressure To Score Vs Cameroon
  4. ABOVE AVERAGE!: Super Eagles Scorecard Vs Cameroon In Yaounde
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Dawodu Gafar 60 mins

    hello gooday i predicted the score correctly and you guys havent called or email me about it

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *