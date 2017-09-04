Ex-Eagle Ndukwe: Complete Striker‎ Ighalo Super Vs Cameroon In Yaounde

By Johnny Edward:

Former Super Eagles striker, Raphael Chukwu Ndukwe, has singled out Odion Ighalo for praise in the Super Eagles who played out a 1-1 draw against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaounde on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports..

Moses Simon scored the opener for the Super Eagles, but a late penalty goal converted by substitute, Vincent Aboubacar ensured the Cameroonians earned a share of the spoils.

The draw moves Nigeria move up to ten points from four games with Cameroon in third place with three points from three games. Algeria host Zambia on Tuesday in the other Group B match.

Ndukwe told Completesportsnigeria.com after the game:”He (Ighalo) is a complete striker and he is growing in confidence as the Super Eagles leading marksman. He was the missing link in the Eagles in the game against South Africa.

“His runs drew out the Cameroonian defence line from their position which allowed Moses Simon and Victor Moses exploit the openings during the game.

“He will be crucial to the team’s success in their next game.”

Nigeria host Zambia in their next match on October 7 2017.