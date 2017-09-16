Ex-Falcons Star Ameh Warns Falconets: Tanzania Tie Not Over

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Former Super Falcons midfielder Ajuma Ameh has urged the Falconets of Nigeria to remain focused and determined as they get set to play Tanzania in Dar es Salam on 30 of September in the second leg of their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier, Completesportsnigeria reports.

The Nigerian girls defeated Tanzania 3-0 in the first leg of the qualifiers on Saturday in Benin.

“My advice to them will be to stay focused and put the score line behind them,” Amen told Completesportsnigeria.com. “Going to Tanzania, they should understand that it’s an away match. They should go all out and wrap up what they have started.”

Ameh also advocated for emphasis on the development of women’s football in Nigeria and commended the Nigeria Women’s Professional League crew for a job well done.

“I think we are getting back on track. I want to say a big thumbs up to Aisha Falode and her crew. They have done really well, the league is well organised this year,” she added.

“There was no walkover like what we used to have in previous years and no major challenges. I’ll say we are really back on track in terms of women’s football in Nigeria.”