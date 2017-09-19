Ex-Man United Star Ferdinand Set To Become Professional Boxer

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has confirmed that he is set to kick-off his professional boxing career.

Ferdinand, 38, made the announcement on his instagram page on Tuesday

The ex-England defender has partnered with betting company Betfair and will be coached by Team Great Britain trainer Richie Woodhall.

He however still has to get his licence and is at cruiserweight at the moment – but he could move up to light-heavyweight.

“Boxing is an amazing sport for the mind and the body,” Ferdinand wrote on his instagram.

“I have always had a passion for it and this challenge is the perfect opportunity to show people what’s possible.

“It’s a challenge I’m not taking lightly, clearly not everyone can become a professional boxer, but with the team of experts Betfair are putting together and the drive I have to succeed, anything is possible.”

Ferdinand joined Manchester United from Leeds United in 2002 and won six Premier League, two League Cups, four FA Community Shield, one UEFA Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup.

He represented England at two World Cups in Korea/Japan 2002 and Germany 2006.

After departing Manchester United in 2014, Ferdinand joined Queens Park Rangers before retiring in 2015.