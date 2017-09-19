Ex-Nigeria U-23 Midfielder Etor Tips Home Super Eagles For WAFU Cup Title

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Nigeria U-23 team attacking midfielder and ex-Rangers International hotshot, Etor Daniel, is positive that the home-based Super Eagles can win the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations title in Ghana, Completesportsnigeria.com.

The home-based Eagles bagged 2-0 win over the host nation and Group A leaders Ghana on Monday to qualify for the semi-finals as the second placed team in the group.

Etor who now plays for Omanese club Al-Nasr SC was in happy mood while speaking to Completesportsnigeria.com on Tuesday after Salisu Yusuf’s team overcame the Black Stars on Monday night.

Etor had on Sunday scored his first goal for his new side in a 2-0 away win over Al-Mudhaibi Club.

“Sure the home-based Super Eagles can win the WAFU Cup,” Etor, also a former Enyimba player, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They’re guys who are hungry for success and want to make names for themselves.

“This opportunity comes once in a lifetime, and I think they’re ready to take it. However, they need to take their scoring chances.”

On why he chose to play in Oman where he signed a one-year contract with Al-Nasr SC, Etor said the offer appealed to him.

“Simply, they made an offer which details I wouldn’t want to go into made sense to me, and I took it.

“Oman may not arouse football fans’ interest, but trust me, there are fantastic players in this country,” the left-footed player stressed.