By Adeboye Amosu:

Newly promoted Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Yobe Desert Stars have appointed Mohammed Babaganaru as their new head coach, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

He signed the deal in Damaturu on Tuesday.

The club were also linked with the duo of Abdullahi Biffo and Alphonsus Dike but have now settled for the experienced tactician.

Babaganaru was in charge of Wikki Tourists last season but was sacked by the club due to poor results.

He once handled NPFL clubs, Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United.

Yobe Desert Stars secured promotion to the NPFL from the Nigeria National League last season.

