Ex- U-23 Eagles Star Dimgba On Trials At Ajax Cape Town, Confident To Seal New Deal

By Adeboye Amosu: Former U-23 Eagles winger, Stanley Dimgba, is hopeful of securing a move to South African Premier League outfit, Ajax Cape Town, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Dimgba is currently undergoing trials at the club with a view of securing a permanent contract.

“I’m working hard in training as it is important for me to show them what I can do,” Dimgba, currently unattached, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I just hope things will work out well at the end of the day. It will be great to play for one of the best teams in South Africa.”

Ajax Cape Town currently have former Super Eagles winger, Ejike Uzoenyi in their ranks.

Dimgba, was a member of Nigeria U-23 side that won the African title in Senegal in 2015 but failed to make the cut for the Olympic squad.

Dimgba last featured in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season for Enyimba. He has also played for Sunshine Stars, and Warri Wolves who now play in the Nigeria National League.

