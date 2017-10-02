Ex-Zambia Coach Mwila Warns Chipolopolo: Beware Of False-confidence Because Nigeria Is Not Algeria

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

Former national team coach Freddie Mwila, who took charge of the Chipolopolo in the immediate aftermath of the ill-fated air-crash which claimed a generation of players in 1993, has urged the current team against complacency following the back-to-back wins over Algeria which has now set up a thrilling match-up between Zambia and Nigeria in 2018 World Cup Qualifying Group B.

Three points separate Nigeria and Zambia going into Saturday’s crucial encounter and a win for Nigeria will hand the Super Eagles a sixth World Cup ticket but Zambia have recovered from a matchday one home loss to Nigeria to amass two wins and a draw including home and wins over Algeria.

This impressive form, Mwila says, should not give room for over-confidence in the buildup to the game in Uyo because the Super Eagles are in a different class from Algeria.

“It will not be an easy game for the boys because Nigeria will come at us with all they have but they should just remain steadfast. And let them not to be intimidated by the calibre of Nigeria’s squad because football was about 11 players against another 11 so they just have to be prepared mentally to overcome this obstacle,” he said.

Mwila commended coach Wedson Nyirenda for picking a formidable team which he said could face any team in the continent and be able to get maximum points.

He said Ghana outing would be a plus ahead of the game because it would help the Chipolopolo acclimatise to the same weather conditions as the place was near Nigeria.

Mwila was also in charge of Power Dynamos when the club defeated Nigeria’s BCC Lions of Gboko win the former Mandela Cup in 1991.

