By James Agberebi:

Former Zambian international Mordon Malitoli is confident the current Chipolopolo team have what it takes to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo on matchday five of the FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier in October 7.

The Eagles lead African qualifying Group B on 10 points, three points ahead of second-placed Zambia who are on seven points.

Speaking to Fazfootball.com Malitoli urged the players not to be intimidated by the profile of some of the Super Eagles players who play in big European leagues.

“I think we should believe that we can beat Nigeria,” Malitoli, who played against the Super Eagles in the final of the Tunisia 1994 Africa Cup of Nations which Zambia lost 2-1, said.

“We have a good mix of youth, local players and foreign-based players. This is very good because these are players that want to prove that they can represent the country well.

“The same way we beat Algeria, we can beat Nigeria. The players just need to believe that they can overcome and then it will be done.

“Let the players not be intimidated by players in top clubs. Remember that we won the Africa Cup of Nations against big teams with star players. We will have to fight as a unit to beat Nigeria.”

Malitoli said that the players should be motivated by the possibility of featuring at the FIFA World Cup for the first time.

He added: “If we beat Nigeria at their home then it means the chances of going to Russia are very open. That should motivate the players to take their chance and beat Nigeria. We have to prepare very well for this game because it will be very tough.”

Zambia defeated Algeria home and away in early September but the SuperEagles defeated Chipolopolo 2-1 in Ndola in their first meeting in the group stage in October 2016.