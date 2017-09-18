By James Agberebi:
Former Zambian international Mordon Malitoli is confident the current Chipolopolo team have what it takes to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo on matchday five of the FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier in October 7.
The Eagles lead African qualifying Group B on 10 points, three points ahead of second-placed Zambia who are on seven points.
Speaking to Fazfootball.com Malitoli urged the players not to be intimidated by the profile of some of the Super Eagles players who play in big European leagues.
“I think we should believe that we can beat Nigeria,” Malitoli, who played against the Super Eagles in the final of the Tunisia 1994 Africa Cup of Nations which Zambia lost 2-1, said.
“We have a good mix of youth, local players and foreign-based players. This is very good because these are players that want to prove that they can represent the country well.
“The same way we beat Algeria, we can beat Nigeria. The players just need to believe that they can overcome and then it will be done.
“Let the players not be intimidated by players in top clubs. Remember that we won the Africa Cup of Nations against big teams with star players. We will have to fight as a unit to beat Nigeria.”
Malitoli said that the players should be motivated by the possibility of featuring at the FIFA World Cup for the first time.
He added: “If we beat Nigeria at their home then it means the chances of going to Russia are very open. That should motivate the players to take their chance and beat Nigeria. We have to prepare very well for this game because it will be very tough.”
Zambia defeated Algeria home and away in early September but the SuperEagles defeated Chipolopolo 2-1 in Ndola in their first meeting in the group stage in October 2016.
This zambia Guy juste making me laugh
You do not expect Mr. Malitoli to tell his country men that Nigeria will beat Zambia. Zambians are not like Nigerians who will criticise their teams while at the same time want them to do the impossible. Zambians know that it is a lost cause/course for them. But anything can happen. They are more worried with the number of goals they will concede. Damage control. They will be most grateful if the team can only concede 1-0 and not the scandalous 4-0 Cameroonized type of scores. So let this ex talk.
Interesting. How would you compare Algeria team that lack determination to Nigeria that want to prove their worth to the world? I watched the Zambia game against Algeria home and away on YouTube, I have a pity for the Zambians. At least, Eagle will beat silly in Uyo for what I’m seeing so far insha Allah.God bless Nigeria!!!
None of zambians says to beat nigeria at home is dificult. Even when indomitable lions of cameroon was coming to nigeria most of them said it would be dificult to beat nigeria at home. Any way we would see oct7 is aroud the corner
We are going to disgrace the Zambian team in uyo next month,if they come to Nigeria and attempt to attack,then they will be in trouble. It will then become a rout like we did to Cameroon