EXCLUSIVE: Akpeyi, Mikel Return As Super Eagles Play 3-5-2 Vs Russia

By Johnny Edward: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will deploy a 3-5-2 formation when his side face Argentina in Tuesday’s friendly at the Krasnodar Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com has been exclusively informed.
Rohr is expected to deploy Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem in a three-man central defence alongside Leon Balogun and William Troost Ekong, a source within the Super Eagles camp told Completesportsnigeria.com.
Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi will return in goal for the Super Eagles after missing the last four games, with the pair of Ola Aina and Shehu Abdulahi playing as wing-backs.
In midfield, captain Mikel Obi will return to the starting line-up after he was rested for the inconsequential World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine last Friday.
Mikel is set for his 80th international appearance for the Super Eagles.
Mikel will play alongside John Ogu, who scored that brilliant goal against Algeria, and Leicester City’s combative midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in midfield.
Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to pair in attack barring any last minute change.
Nigeria have won only one game in seven senior meetings against Argentina since 1994 to date.
Super Eagles X1:
Akpeyi
Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Awaziem
Abdullahi, Mikel, Ndidi, Ogu, Aina
Iheanacho, Iwobi
COMMENTS
Yeah!!!!
Have waited fo diz a long tym
We have pipu dah play it week in week out in dia respective clubs
Thumbs up
Vincent Enyeama. We are waitinf for you ooo
Enyeama ko! JJ Okocha ni
To come and do what
i wonder o
ike shorunmu ni ko pe
Perfect
Beautiful, but it would be better if tryonne ebuehi could replace shehu abdullahi becos of his speed and cross.
My dear,you need to watch Abdullahi closely to understand his qualities. He reminds me of a certain Cafu that does his defensive duties without any fuss while attacking the channels as if the lanes were built for him alone. He is a very good attacking outlet when unleashed. Still go back to Brazil Olympics tournament coached by Siasia,you will then understand the beauty of the player.initially when he played for the eagles,he was shaky, I was praying for the coach not to panic and throw him out immediately.thankfully,the coach saw enough to allow him grow in the position. Shehu will dominate that position for a very long time to come.3-5-2 formation seems to be tailor made for him as he started out as a midfielder before converted as a right full back.it will be interesting to see how these players adapt to these formation change.
He is preparing to use moses as fullback.
He dare not cos moses is our best player up front there … he would rather play moses and iwobi up front but our two right wing should be skillful…that’s why i think ebuehi should replace shehu there.
Lolz rohr would never play moses as a wing back!
I can see the super eagles growing big & bigger
I’m not comfortable with Shehu and Aina playing as wing backs.
It feels good, however, to see Rohr experimenting with a new formattion, rather than delve into the tradional 4-4-2 formattion.
Shehu and aina, what position are they playing for eagles if not wing backs? The difference is that they have been pushed further into overloading the wings when we are attacking as well as having good number when we are defending especially at the middle of the pack. I seem to trust Rohr as the day goes by. I never thought any eagles coach would be comfortable deploying that formation being that an average Nigerian player is not used to that formation. He seems cautiously fearless and also seems to have a laid down plan on how he wants to go about his business. It will be interesting to see how the formation plays out today
Really team isn’t anything to hold back a total strike force like Argentina’s. Damn!
best of luck
I think that’s the same formation Argentina is playing..
This Formation wont be ok if we don’t have someone who can do better in d flank i mean someone who can run with the ball from the wing and do crosses also and i can also see that he’s trying to lure V.Moses d back . also 3-5-2 formation is almost d same with 4-3-3 with moses running from back to front and d other side also! to me is a better formation with the right players! thank you
Lolz he’s never gan play moses at the back” the front would make moses and iwobi or moses and ighalo
Am I the only to remember we defeated Argentina in Abuja and Fifa gave an excuse for a repay. Hahah wonder will never end now that match is not official again.. pls coach I prefer you try uzoho Akpeyi has no business here let him go back chippa united abeg
I don’t know where you got your statistics where fifa cancelled the match between Nigeria and Argentina played in Abuja. It was a friendly and not an official match.after the match, the argentine FA invited us for a replay being that they felt humiliated. The NFF accepted and that was how it was replayed. Get your facts right. As for Daniel Akpeyi, it will interest you to know that Siasia insisted on taking him to the Olympics because of what he saw and the boy performed excellently.An average fan is fickle minded. We tend to forget so easily whenever a player plays badly in one match.will it interest you to know that this same Daniel Akpeyi was our keeper when we defeated Algeria in Uyo. One bad game doesn’t make one a bad player. Allow the coach do his job. A coach leaves and dies by his decision. He is closer to them.my opinion
One correction to the above – Akpeyi was not Nigeria’s first choice keeper at the Olympics. He was benched by Emmanuel Daniel – even though he ;Akpeyi) attended the Olympics as one of the overage players. Just a correction, not taking anything away from Akpeyi’s qualities as a goalkeeper.
Thanks for the correction. I will go check it up.
@Joel go get your facts right fifa annulled that result in Abuja and ordered a reply claiming there was match fixing eventhough it was a mere international friendly and Akpeyi against Algeria was still awful that was why he conceded that long distance goal from Bentaleb. Another fact Akpeyi can never be Siaone’s number 1 goalkeeper. .. Emmanuel Daniel was the number goal keeper after siasia complaints about Akpeyi conceding too much goals… if you really watch Super sports you’ll know Akpeyi is not qualified for even Eyimba
Chima,I will want you to google and give me the links where FIFA annulled the match. For your information,you don’t annul a football match that has no qualification standing for a tournament. In a friendly match,you can change as much as 11 players if you so desire. It has absolutely nothing to do with fifa.I’m waiting
Joel, someone is trying to correct an obvious notion about the friendly match against Argentina and you are being ignorantly adamant. And you also cant even comprehend that you are not allowed to change 11 but 6 players in a FIFA recognised friendly match.
I think Uzoho should swap with Akpeyi at the break for assessment of his potential.
@Joel. You spoke my mind.
cool formation….huh wait ! Akpeyi? nanananana aa nooooo way…
With the exception of Akpeyi and Ogu. This could easily be SuperEagles 11 for the Mundial. Just add Moses, Enyeama, Onazi and we’re ready for any team
I’m actually rooting for Ogu because of his physical strength and ball sense. He would have dominated the midfield against Algeria even more If Mikel had played.all the same,you are not so far from the truth though Ihieanacho do not merit a place in that 11
Please don’t use Akpeji oh. Try Uzoho let’s see his talent
Any information about the means of watching this match? – TV/Online live streams
NIGERIA VS ARGENTINA Match live on NTA from 5pm today.