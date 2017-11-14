EXCLUSIVE: Akpeyi, Mikel Return As Super Eagles Play 3-5-2 Vs Russia

Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi will return in goal for the Super Eagles after missing the last four games, with the pair of Ola Aina and Shehu Abdulahi playing as wing-backs.

In midfield, captain Mikel Obi will return to the starting line-up after he was rested for the inconsequential World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine last Friday.

Mikel is set for his 80th international appearance for the Super Eagles.

Mikel will play alongside John Ogu, who scored that brilliant goal against Algeria, and Leicester City’s combative midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in midfield.

Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to pair in attack barring any last minute change.

Nigeria have won only one game in seven senior meetings against Argentina since 1994 to date.

Super Eagles X1: