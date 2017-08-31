EXCLUSIVE: Cameroon Rejected Le Meridien To Avoid Nigerian ‘Juju

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Cameroon officials have claimed that the fear of Nigerian witchcraft made them lodge the Indomitable Lions away from the best hotel in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Instead of staying at the five-star Ibom Le Meridien Hotel and Golf Resorts in the outskirts of Uyo, the Cameroonians opted to stay at the much less plush Davok Suites for Friday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The Lions also flew in only on Thursday and will head to the airport and back to Yaounde immediately after the match on Friday.

“We know Nigerians and your witchcraft but you know Cameroon’s witchcraft is also very strong,” Jean Jacques Mouandjo of Cameroon FA FECAFOOT Communications Department told Completesportsnigeria.com with no signs of malice when he was asked to explain why they refused to stay at Le Meridien.

“So, we decided to pick our own hotel to avoid Nigerian witchcraft. We’re not afraid, we just wanted to keep our players concentrated fully on the match. “We also wanted to stay away from where there will be too many Nigerians distracting our players. We don’t want anything to affect our players’ focus because we want to win in Uyo.”Other officials in the Communications office at the FECAFOOT building in Tsinga, a suburb of Yaounde, agreed with Mr Mouandjo. One nodded in agreement, while Mona Fongho Patrick, who was visiting and has been in Nigeria before, added: “Nigerian ‘juju’ is very strong but we will beat your team tomorrow.” FECAFOOT’s young Community Manager, Valery Gweha, even went a step further to say Nigeria defeated Cameroon with ‘juju’ recently. “That (Desire) Oparanozie goal against Cameroon in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations was ‘juju’. I’m very sure. That goal was not ordinary,” Gweha, who is handling media accreditation for Monday’s return leg of the World Cup qualifiers, said, smiling and shaking his head ruefully. Oparanozie scored Nigeria’s winning goal in the 86th minute as the Super Falcons defeated Cameroon 1-0 in the final of the Women’s AFCON at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo here in Yaounde in December 2016.