EXCLUSIVE: Mikel Agu Dedicates Bursaspor Goal To God, Eyes Europa League Ticket With Turkish Club

By Kayode Ogundare:

Super Eagles and Bursaspor of Turkey midfielder Mikel Ndubuisi Agu was on the scoresheet for his side on Sunday in their Super Lig 4-0 victory against Antalyaspor and has dedicated the goal to God for the opportunity to live his dream as a footballer.

Agu opened scoring in the 37th minute of the encounter at the Stadium in Bursa before second half goals from Aziz Behich, Jires Kembo-Ekoko and Martin Batalla sunk Antalyaspor which paraded former African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o who was on for 82 minutes before being substituted.

In an exclusive interview with completesportsnigeria.com from Turkey, Agu declared that the goal, his second of the season after scoring against Osmanlispor a fortnight ago, is also for his family and hopes it can help push the modest Turkish side to at least an Europa League qualifying spot at the end of the season.

“I always put God first in everything so the goal is dedicated to God and my wife and son too. I’m happy to be playing regularly and also glad that the team is doing well. We want to keep pushing until the end of the season and hopefully we can get to qualify for the Europa League,” he said.

The 24-year old went ahead to ahead to describe the goal which set his side on the way to their biggest league win of the season.

“We were on the attack and got a corner kick from one of our attacking runs. I moved into the penalty box and picked a good spot for myself to stay. The ball was floated in by my teammate and i jumped to nod it into the net. It’s always a good feeling to score so I celebrated with my teammates and the fans,” he added.

Agu, on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto unitl the end of the season, is also pleased with the team’s near-invincibility at their Bursa Büyükşehir Belediye Stadyumu home ground where they have won four of their five games so far this season.

He said: “Yeah, we are strong at home and I think that’s a good quality to have. It is always important to win your home games and aim for points on the road. That’s what we always do in each game we play home or away and, so far, I think it’s paying off for us.”

Agu’s Super Eagles teammate William Troost-Ekong also featured for 90 minutes as Bursaspor moved into seventh on the league table, just one point off the Europa League spot. They are also in the fifth round of the Turkish Cup.

