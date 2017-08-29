Exclusive: Super Eagles May Storm Cameroon In Chartered Flight – NFF

By Kayode Ogundare in Uyo:

The leadership of the Nigerian Football Federation is not leaving anything to chance in it’s bid to see Nigeria’s flag flown at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and it may fly the Super Eagles to Yaounde in a chartered flight for the second leg of the double-header coming up on the 4th of September 2017, completesportsnigeria.com can exclusively report.

This much was hinted at by the vice chairman of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi on Monday afternoon moments after he arrived in Uyo, venue of Friday’s first leg against the Lions.

Akinwunmi told completesportsnigeria.com that the football house will spare no expenses in ensuring the comfort of the Super Eagles players in order to get them to play at their optimum, even if it meant flying them on charter to Yaounde.

“We want the players to be focused 100 percent on the playing. We (NFF) have done and will do anything to make them perform at their best to overcome Cameroun over the two legs. We are optimistic that we will defeat Cameroun but we still have to put everything in order and that’s exactly what we are doing,” he began.

The Lagos State Football boss however denied insinuations that the Super Eagles would be looking to make amends for losing to South Africa last June in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers at the same venue.

He said: “That’s not correct. The AFCON qualifiers is a totally different competition from the World Cup. We are focused on the World Cup qualifiers and that’s where all our energies are channeled to. We’ll get back to the AFCON qualifiers at the appropriate time.”

And to underline the importance of the double-header against Cameroon, Akinwunmi reckons that the players all know what is at stake so they are self-motivated to do well in both legs of the fixture.

“The players are all psyched up as they know the importance of playing at the World Cup and what it could do to their individual careers so we don’t need to talk too much. They will deliver the three points on Friday, I have no fears about that. We just need to get behind them,” he concluded.

The Super Eagles crashed to a 2-0 home loss at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and will be hoping to redeem themselves with a resounding victory against Cameroun who trail Nigeria on the World Cup Qualifying log by four points after two games.