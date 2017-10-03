EXCLUSIVE: Zambia Captain Mweene Sits Out As 18 Chipolopolo Stars Train Tuesday Morning In Accra

By Kayode Ogundare in Accra:

First-choice goalkeeper and captain of the Zambian national team Kennedy Mweene may have sparked injury worries after joining up with his colleagues at their Ghana training camp on Monday night but missed Tuesday’s morning session as 18 other players sweated under the watchful eyes of coach Wedson Nyirenda at the Lizzy Sports Centre in East Legon, Accra.

Mweene, late arrival on Monday night alogside Turkey-based midfielder Chisamba Lungu joined camp to bring the total number of foriegn-based players to six while three others – Russia-based Patson Daka, Enoch Mwepu (FC Liefering) and Edward Chilufya from Sweden – are still expected to join up.

While others where on the pitch, with the two other goalkeepers Toaster Nsabata and Allan Chibue being drilled, Mweene was alone with a backroom staff jogging lightly on the sidelines.

When asked by completesportsnigeria.com if he has fitness concerns due to his inability to train, Mweene shrugged it off as nothing important.

“I’m okay, no problem at all,” he said before walking away to join his teammates in the locker-room.

Other players looked sharp and seemed in high spirits as the crucial game in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital draws near.

ALSO READ:

Nigeria lead the group with 10points, three ahead of the Zambians who need a win to keep their hopes of a first-ever World Cup appearance alive. Nigeria, on the other hand, are gunning for a sixth appearance at the World Cup since making their debut in 1994.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.