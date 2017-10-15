Ezeji Backs Akwa United To Beat Tornadoes In Aiteo Cup Final

The former striker feels Akwa United will be fired up by their Nigeria Professional Football League title loss and fourth place finish.

“For me Akwa United is a fantastic side. I’ve seen them a few times this season. I have seen Tornadoes play but in all, I’ll give it to Akwa to win Sunday’s final because they’ve got a crack team that play as a unit,” Ezeji told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“They have free flow of the game and so much flair in their side. Their target was to win the league title and having lost the third place spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League to Enyimba, they’ll be motivated to go for this Aiteo Cup title.

“Enyimba came from behind and took that third place from them in the league table so what a cracker we’ll have in prospect.”

Ezeji also spoke on his most memorable FA Cup final.

He said: “For my most memorable Federation Cup final, I’ll pick that of 2004 when I played for Dolphins. We defeated Rangers 1-0. I assisted Bola Bello’s goal and was awarded the MVP of the competition.

“That was memorable for me despite my good time at Enyimba. Some people wondered why I left Enyimba but I will never forget the feat of 2004 at Dolphins. I won a Peugeot Polo car and the N1 million prize money.”