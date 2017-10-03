Ezenwa Hopes To Retain Role In Eagles Starting Line-up Vs Zambia

Saturday’s

Ezenwa earned his first two international caps for the Super Eagles on matchday 3 and 4 of the qualifiers against Cameroon in Uyo and Yaounde last month.

The 29 year old shotstopper who was impressive in the Super Eagles’ first training session on Tuesday was however pleased to have Daniel Akpeyi back again in the squad after he missed the last two games due to injury.

“I hope to keep my place, but whoever gets the chance will be supported.

“I’m glad he’s back.” Ezenwa told Completesportsnigeria.com as he hurriedly joined his teammates in the team bus after Tuesday evening training session at the practicing pitch of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa hopes to keep his place in the Super Eagles’ starting line-up when they face Zambia in2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier ,reports.