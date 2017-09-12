Ezenwa Eager To Use WAFU Cup Up Super Eagles Role, Club Career

Home-based Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa say he sees the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations as a ‘stepping stone’ to greater things in his career.

Ezenwa was voted Man of the Match for his impressive performance in the home-based Eagles’ 2-0 win against Sierra Leone in the knockout fixture of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Monday.

The 28-year-old IfeanyiUbah shot stopper was in goal in the Super Eagles double header against Cameroon in the FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia qualifier where he also impressed.

“The most important thing is that we came out with the victory,” Ezenwa told wafucup.com of Nigeria’s First Round clash against Sierra Leone.

“For my colleagues and I, this tournament is an important tournament because I know the whole world is watching.

“And from here it can be a stepping stone out of the country because those scouts and agents are here to watch the tournament.

“So I think now entering the group stage is the focus, the concentration of the tournament, because I think whichever group we are in is not going to be easy.”

The home-based Eagles will face hosts Ghana, Mali and Guinea in Group A of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

Their first game is against Ghana on Thursday, September 14 at the Nduom Sports Stadium, Elmina.