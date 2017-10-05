Ezenwa: I’m Happy Akpeyi Is Back, Super Eagles Have Great Keepers

By Nurudeen Obalola (Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo:

FC IfeanyiUbah goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has confidence in himself and the other goalkeepers in the Super Eagles squad to post a good performance against Zambia here in Uyo on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ezenwa is in competition with Daniel Akpeyi and Dele Ajiboye for the starting spot against Zambia as the Super Eagles seek to win African qualifying Group B’s sole Russia 2018 World Cup ticket.

Akpeyi, who was in goal against Algeria in a World Cup qualifier and South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier both in Uyo, was out of last September’s World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon in Uyo and Yaounde.

With Akpeyi’s absence and Carl Ikeme’s long-term unavailability due to leukaemia, Ezenwa was thrust into action against Cameroon and he was impressive, conceding only one goal in two matches against the African champions.

“Akpeyi is a great goalkeeper and I’m happy that he’s back after missing the games against Cameroon,” Ezenwa said on Thursday at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort when Completesportsnigeria.com asked him if the return of the Chippa United goalkeeper would make him work harder.

“It’s a good thing for the team that all the goalkeepers are doing well. Akpeyi is doing well, Dele Ajiboye too is a fine goalkeeper and he’s doing well too.”

Ezenwa is upbeat the Super Eagles will get the three points that will guarantee their passage to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

“We’re all focused and we know the importance of the game,” he added. “We’re determined to make Nigerians proud by qualifying for the World Cup.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.