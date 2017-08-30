Ezenwa: I’m Mentally And Physically Ready‎ To Stop Cameroon, Make Ikeme Proud

By Kayode Ogundare, Pix: Ganiyu Yusuf (in Uyo)

FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s first-choice goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has accepted the challenge of manning the goal against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and insists he’s sufficiently prepared for such a huge game, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ezenwa got the nod of the goalkeepers’ trainers after Chippa United’s Daniel Akpeyi was ruled out due to a recurring injury.

“I’ve waited two years for this opportunity and I will seize it with both hands. I have understudied both Carl Ikeme and Akpeyi, so I think mentally and physically, I’m ready for the game. It is a big game, but i’m grateful that the coaches have confidence in my ability to trust me with this responsibility,” the CHAN Eagles captain said.

He also claimed the recuperating Ikeme will serve as an inspiration for him going into the game.

He said: “Carl is my brother and I know he should be here, but unfortunately, he’s not. I will do everything possible to ensure we win so that he can be happy. We can’t wait to have him back but the job must be done before he comes back.”

Akpeyi sat out of Tuesday’s training with Ezenwa and Dele Alampasu called to action. Both of them will be expected to be in action on Friday.