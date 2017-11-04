Ezenwa, Super Eagles Coaches Leave For Morocco On Sunday For Algeria Clash

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, assistant coaches and other team officials are expected to jet out to Morocco on Sunday morning in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine on November 10, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The FC IfeanyiUbah player and Eagles officials, according to Super Eagles Media Officer Toyin Ibitoye, will depart Nigeria’s shores aboard Air Morocco.

“We are travelling to Morocco on Sunday morning, as early as 5am and the camp will open immediately we arrive there,” Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com. “We are also expecting the coach Gernot Rohr to join us on Monday.”

Ibitoye also informed Completesportsnigeria.com that some of the invited players who featured for their various clubs on Saturday, are expected to start arriving in the camp on Sunday, since Morocco is not too far from Europe.

Nigeria have already booked a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup after their 1-0 victory over the Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo in October.

