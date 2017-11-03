Ezenwa: Super Eagles Going For Victory Vs Algeria

By Adeboye Amosu:

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has told Completesportsnigeria.com that the team will strive to maintain their unbeaten run in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying series when they face Algeria next weekend in Constantine.

Gernot Rohr’s men who booked their place in the global fiesta following a hard fought 1-0 win against the Chipolopolo of Zambia last month at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, have enjoyed a successful qualifying campaign with four wins and a draw from five games played so far.

Despite not having anything to play for in the clash against the Desert Foxes, the FC Ifeanyiubah goal tender maintained that he and his teammates will go for a win against the Rahba Madjer led side.

“We have enjoyed a perfect campaign so far and it is important for us to maintain that. We are going to approach the game with seriousness,” the former Sunshine Stars goalie revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“I know the Algerians will be out to avenge their loss against us in Uyo and possibly redeem their image as they are yet to record a win in the group, but we will definitely stop them from achieving their objective.

“We want to make further statement ahead of the World Cup and this game is another big opportunity for us to achieve that.”

Following the game against the North Africans, the Super Eagles will face the Albiceleste of Argentina in a friendly game on Tuesday, November 14 at the Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar in Russia.

