Ezenwa: Super Eagles In Great Shape For Algeria, Argentina

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa says he is looking forward to good games against Algeria and Argentina respectively, Completesportsnigeria.com reports

Nigeria will take on Algeria in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday while they face Argentina in an international friendly four days later in Russia.

The FC IfeanyiUbah first choice goalkeeper who departed the country’s shores with Super Eagles officials on Sunday morning told Completesportsnigeria.com in a chat that the team are at home in Morocco and looking forward to the qualifier scheduled to hold in Constantine on Friday.

“I expect a good game against Algeria on Friday and Argentina on Tuesday in Russia,” Ezenwa, who was in goal for Nigeria’s last three World Cup qualifiers, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The environment is okay, I am happy to be with other players and everything is cool.”

The Super Eagles are expected to depart Morocco for Algeria on Thursday.

