FA Uphold Liverpool Star Mane’s Three-Match Suspension 

Mane was given a red card for dangerous play in the Premier League match against Manchester City on Sunday , where he hurt City goalkeeper Ederson. Mane was subsequently suspended for three matches.

“Sadio Mane’s three-match suspension, which was effective immediately, remains in place after his claim of excessive punishment was rejected following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing,” the FA announced on Tuesday.

“The Liverpool forward was dismissed for serious foul play during the game against Manchester City on Saturday [9 September 2017].”