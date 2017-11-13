Fabregas: Vote For My Friend Moses For BBC African Player Award

By James Agberebi: Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has called on fans to vote for Chelsea teammate and Super Eagles forward Victor Moses as 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year.

Moses is in a five-man shortlist for the award, which was released on Saturday during a special live launch broadcast in London.

The other four players who are also shortlisted are Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool), Naby Keita (Guinea/RB Leipzig) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon/Dortmund).

“Vote for my friend Victor Moses who’s been nominated for the BBC African Footballer Of The Year,” Fabregas wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Moses who is recuperating from injury, is also included in a 30-man shortlist for the 2017 CAF African Footballer of the Year Award.

The winner of this year’s BBC award will be announced on Monday 11 December, live on BBC World TV and BBC World Service Radio.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.