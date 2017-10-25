FACT CHECK: Nketiah’s First Player Born After Wenger Arrival To Score For Arsenal

Teenager Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score a brace for Arsenal against Norwich City in the EFL Cup and wrote a bit of history as the first player to score who was born after Arsene Wenger’s arrival at the London club.

Nketiah was born in May 1999, almost three years after Wenger was appointed Arsenal manager, with the Frenchman having led the club to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

With Wenger’s men facing a shock exit, Nketiah, 18, came off the bench to tap in an 85th-minute equaliser against Norwich City at Emirates Stadium.

The teenager headed in a second in extra time to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead in the fourth-round clash.

