Falconets Coach Expects Tough World Cup Qualifier Vs Tanzania

Assistant coach of the Falconets of Nigeria Mansur Abdullahi has urged the players not to be too confident of victory against Tanzania in Saturday’s U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier in Benin on Saturday.

“Being the favourite could make it tough for us and the Tanzanians have nothing to lose,” Mansur told nwfl.com.

“Winning convincingly is very important and that is what we are looking forward to in Saturday’s game but we should expect a tough test from Tanzania.

“Fans will be expecting a massacre but we will be wrong if we think the Tanzanians will be an easy team to ride over.

“I believe we will win convincingly but we must show humility and respect for our opponent. Everybody in the camp is ready; it’s a collective battle and it will be a victorious one for us by God’s grace.”