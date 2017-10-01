Falconets Dismantle Tanzania To Set Up Morocco U-20 WWC Tie

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, have qualified for the second round of the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying series after dispatching Tanzania 6-0 in Dar es Salaam on Sunday in the second leg of the first round to advance 9-0 on aggregate, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The ninth edition of the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament will be hosted by France from 5 August to 28 August, 2018.

The Nigerian girls raced to a 4-0 lead in the first half with Rasheedat Ajibade scoring a brace for the Falconets in the opening 26 minutes. Folashade Ijamilusi made it 3-0 in the 35th minute before Anam Imo scored Nigeria’s fourth goal three minutes later.

Cynthia Aku completed the rout in the 83rd minute with a cool finish. Nigeria will face Morocco in the second round of the qualifying series. The Falconets are away in the first leg in Rabat.

The second round first leg matches will hold on 3 November while the second leg will take place on 18 November 2017 while the third round first leg holds between 12th and 14th of January 2018 with the second leg between 26th and 28th January 2018.

The Falconets will face South Africa in the final round if they beat Morocco.

The Falconets have appeared at all seven editions of the tournament and reached the final twice in 2010 and 2014.

