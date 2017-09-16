Falconets Outscore Tanzania In U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nigeria’s Super Falconets on Saturday took a step closer to qualifying for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France with an emphatic 3-0 win against Tanzania in their qualifying first leg, first round fixture in Benin, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Rasheedat Ajibade (brace) and Lilian Tule scored the thred goals for coach Christopher Danjuma’s team.

Tule scored Nigeria’s first goal at a packed Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City in the 22nd minute from a freekick while Ajibade grabbed her second half goals in the 52nd and 57th minutes.

Nigeria however could have scored more but missed a series of chances.

Tanzania will host the second leg on September 30 in Dar es Salaam to round off the first round fixtures of the African qualifiers.

The Falconets will face Morocco or Senegal on the weekend of November 3-5 and the return leg in the weekend of November 17-19 if they beat Tanzania over two legs.