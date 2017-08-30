Fans Excited As Lions Train Behind Closed Doors For Super Eagles

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

Cameroon had a two-hour training session here in Yaounde on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com.

The training session at the Stade Omnisport in the Nfadena Quarters, few kilometres from the busy Central Market city center, was held behind closed doors.

The Indomitable Lions arrived at the stadium at around 10.30am and trained till around 12.3pm, with no fewer than 200 fans hanging around the gates, waiting to catch a glimpse or two of their heroes.

Completesportsnigeria.com was not allowed entry into the stadium but learnt that the team will return for their final training session in the evening before heading to Uyo for the qualifier that could end their World Cup dreams.

Most of the waiting fans jumped up excitedly as the Lions’ luxury bus made its way out of the stadium, some running a few metres after the bus as the escort vehicle’s sirens blared.

Although Cameroon will virtually be out of contention if they lose to Nigeria on Friday, rendering the return leg in Yaounde largely irrelevant to them, the fans Completesportsnigeria.com spoke with were extremely confident.

Cameroon are four points behind leaders Nigeria in African qualifying Group B after two rounds of games and will fall seven points behind with three matches left if they lose.

The Super Eagles have six points to the Lions’ two.