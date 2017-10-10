Fashanu: Why Super Eagles Won’t Get An Easy World Cup Draw

By Izuchukwu Okosi‎: Former Wimbledon striker, John Fashanu, believes no group will come easy for Nigeria’s Super Eagles when the draw for the 2018 World Cup is held on December 1, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria will grace the World Cup for the sixth time next summer after the 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo secured the sole ticket in Group B .

“Right now we are back on track, but the hard work all starts for the Super Eagles from here,” Fashanu told Completesportsnigeria..comexclusively from Los Angeles, USA on Tuesday.‎

“It show who we are and a little of what we have for now. I say well done to the team. Let’s watch and see for now, but at this time all teams are dangerous. We should not hope to be drawn with any particular team or avoid any team.

“And that’s why they are all the same dangerous. Most teams have many players playing in the UK,” Fashanu stressed.

