Fashola To Represent President Buhari As Super Eagles Clash with Zambia‎ In Uyo

The Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) will represent His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) at Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying showdown between Nigeria and Zambia in Uyo.

According to a media statement from the Media Department of the Nigeria Football Federation, the former governor of Lagos State will fly into the Akwa Ibom State capital on Saturday and will be joined by the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki,and Minister of Youth and Sports, Barr. Solomon Dalung.

Other government dignitaries expected at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday are the Chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba and Hon. Goni Bukar Lawan.

Host Governor, Udom Emmanuel and members of the Akwa Ibom State cabinet, NOC President Habu Gumel and Members of the NFF Executive Committee and Management will also be present.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, leading the 2018 World Cup African qualifying Group B with 10 points need a win in Uyo to join the rest of the ten teams who are already through to the Mundial in Russia.

