FC Ifeanyiubah Appoint Bosso As New Head Coach

By Adeboye Amosu: Ladan Bosso has been named as new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, FC Ifeanyiubah, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Bosso takes over from former Ghana international, Yaw Preko, who left the club following the expiration of his deal with the Nnewi club.

FC Ifeanyiubah media officer, Iyke Nwokedi revealed that the club have reached agreement with the former Flying Eagles coach to lead the team in the 2017/ 2018 season.

“FC Ifeanyiubah have reached an agreement for the services of Ladan Bosso,” Nwokedike stated.

He is expected to be unveiled on Monday in Nnewi.

Bosso left his post as El-Kanemi Warriors head coach at the end of last season.

He once handled Wikki Tourists in the NPFL and was in charge of the Nigeria U-20 side at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2007.

