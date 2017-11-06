FC IfeanyiUbah Unveil Ladan Bosso As New Head Coach

Former Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso has been unveiled as the new head coach of FC Ifeanyiubah, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Bosso takes over from former Ghanaian international Yaw Preko, who left the club at the end of last season following the expiration of his one-year contract with the Nnewi club.

Bosso ended his two-year reign with El-Kanemi Warriors at the end of last season after guiding the team to a respectable sixth place position in the table.

The former Wikki Tourists coach was courted by Katsina United and was also linked with the vacant managerial position at the former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba.

FC Ifeanyiubah finished in a disappointing ninth position in the NPFL last season.

The club also surrendered their Federation Cup title, going out in the last four and also failed to impress in their first appearance in the continent, losing out in the first round in the CAF Confederation Cup.

