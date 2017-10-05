FC Zurich chieftain Excited Over Odey’s Signing

By James Agberebi:

Head of Sport at Swiss top flight club FC Zurich, Thomas Bickel, has expressed his delight over the completion of Stephen Odey’s transfer from Nigeria Professional Football League side, MFM Lagos, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Odey finally completed his move to FC Zurich after his International Transfer Certificate was released recently. .

Odey who scored 18 goals last season for MFM in the NPFL, signed a four year deal with FC Zurich.

Commenting after Odey was officially unveiled by FC Zurich, Bickel told the club’s official website: “Stephen was already a scorer and a national player in his home country at the age of 19. We are glad that he wants to take the next step with us,” he told FC Zurich’s official website.

FC Zurich are top of the Swiss League table after six rounds of matches with 12 points, a point ahead of closest rivals Young Boys and Basel.