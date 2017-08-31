FECAFOOT Say No Problem As Power Cut Hits Stade Omnisport!

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The Federation Camerounaise de Football have given an assurance that the 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles here in Yaounde will not be disrupted by electricity cuts, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The venue of the match scheduled for Monday night, Stade Omnisport, experienced a three-hour blackout on Wednesday night as the entire Fandena Quarters suffered a power outage from around 11pm to around 2am .

The World Cup qualifier will kick off at 7pm on Monday night under floodlights and a power cut would cause serious disruptions.

However, a FECAFOOT spokesman told Completesportsnigeria.com here in Yaounde on Thursday morning that the match will go ahead without hitches.

“Don’t worry, everything will be OK during the match,” Jean Jacques Mouandjo of FECAFOOT’s Department of Communication told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I’m not in charge of providing power, but I’ll tell you that no electricity cuts will affect the match. The match will go on smoothly, nothing will go wrong.”

Wednesday night was the first time Completesportsnigeria.com experienced a power cut in Yaounde since arriving on Tuesday night, but residents say two to three-hour blackouts are not unusual.