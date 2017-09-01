FECAFOOT Top Shot: Cameroon World Cup Dream Over, Nigeria ‘Very Superior’

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The man in charge of media relations at the Federation Camerounaise de Football (FECAFOOT) Communications Department, Jean Jacques Mouandjo, has thrown in the towel concerning his country’s dream of featuring at the Russia 2018 World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions lost 4-0 to the Super Eagles in Uyo on Friday night, therefore falling seven points behind the Nigerians in the Group B race for Russia 2018.

“Congratulations!” Mouandjo, who called Completesportsnigeria.com’s reporter on the phone, said graciously moments after the match.

When asked what went wrong, Mouandjo, who had sounded extremely confident before the match, said: “Your team was very superior. Our team not good today.”

Cameroon, with just two points from three games, are now seven points behind leaders Nigeria with three rounds of matches to go in African qualifying Group B.

Mouandjo does not see a way back for his dear Lions, who looked nothing like Indomitable in Uyo as the Eagles ate them up.

“No, we can’t qualify anymore,” Mouandjo said when asked if he thought the Lions could still squeeze through.

“Congratulations. I believe Nigeria have already qualified.”

The two teams meet again here in Yaounde on Monday.