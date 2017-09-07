Federer: My US Open Defeat Not A Surprise

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer says his ouster at this year’s US Open did not come as a surprise to him as he saw it coming.

Third seed Federer lost to Argentine 24th seed Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-finals 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 in Wednesday’s night clash.

And the 19-time major champion who had struggled with a back injury in the build-up to the Grand Slam confirmed he never felt 100% fit.

“It was one of those matches where if I ran into a good guy I was going to lose, I felt,” said the Swiss, 36.

“I don’t want to say I was in a negative mindset, but I knew going in that I’m not in a safe place. It might have depended too much on my opponent – and I don’t like that feeling.

“I had it throughout the tournament, and I just felt that way every single match I went into.”

Federer who ended his five-year wait for a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and adding an eighth Wimbledon victory in July added: “I didn’t have that feeling at Wimbledon or at the Australian Open, and that’s why rightfully so I’m out of this tournament.

“I wasn’t good enough in my mind, in my body and in my game to overcome these three pillars.”