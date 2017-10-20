Ferguson: Why My Man United Teams Scored Many Late Goals

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that his team was notorious for scoring late goals because of their never-say-die attitude.

According to the mirror.co.uk, Ferguson stated this when he gave a speech after officially opening Salford City’s stadium following its renovation.

Present at the opening ceremony were his former players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

During his time at United where he spent 26 years, the Red Devils scored 166 last minute goals.

Notable among some of United’s late goals were the added time equaliser and winner in the 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in the final of the 1999 UEFA Champions League.

“Obviously we’d never win every game,” said Ferguson. “We’d love to have, we’d tried to, but you know something they never did? They never gave in.

“You look at the last minute goals United scored, that wasn’t done because of their ability, that was because they never gave in, their character never let them down.

“They just bang, bang, banged the door and eventually it broke down.

“You know how many last minute goals we scored in my time? 166. The last fifteen minutes at United was 200.

“That wasn’t because of me, that was because of these lads [points to Neville, Giggs, Scholes], that was because of these players – they never gave in. It’s a quality too.”

