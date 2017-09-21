By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s basketball coach for the U18 boys and girls, Christopher Okoh, has admitted that his wards are under pressure to match the feat achieved by their senior counterparts (D’Tigers and D’Tigress at the just concluded FIBA Afrobasket Championship for men and women in Tunisia and Mali respectively) when they take part in the 2017 FIBA Africa 3×3 championship in Bamako, Mali.

The championship tips off from the 23rd to the 25th of September.

Nigeria’s men team D’Tigers reached the finals of the 2017 Afrobasket Championship after winning the title in 2015 while the women’s, D’Tigress, conquered Africa for the third time in the history of the competition.

“I believe every team coming there (Mali) wants to get the gold and its same target for Nigeria. So, we will focus on winning the championship too,” he told Completesportsnigeria.com in Lagos.

“As you know, we want the D’Tigress and D’Tigers victories to rub off on us and we are hoping that we get the victory also.”

On the opportunity handed him to lead the team, Okoh said: “I feel excited and I think it’s an opportunity to showcase myself as a coach. I will work with the players to get better and put them in shape so that we can represent the country better in Mali.”

Meanwhile the Nigeria’s U-18 boys’ and girls’ basketball team will depart the shores of the country on Thursday for the championship.

